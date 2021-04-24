Halep's Stuttgart frustration rolls on

WATCH WTA Stuttgart LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World No.3 Halep had claimed straight-set wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the semi-finals, but met her match in the form of Belarusian Sabalenka, who triumphed 6-3 6-2.

A nine-time singles champion, Sabalenka made it into a 14th career final without conceding a single break, as she managed to keep Romanian Halep at arm's length.

Standing between Sabalenka and a 10th singles title is world No.1 Barty who celebrated her 25th birthday by coming from behind to defeat Elina Svitolina 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.