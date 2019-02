The semi-final line-up for the Premier 5 event was confirmed on Thursday, with Bencic's battling victory over former world number one Simona Halep providing a highlight of the day's play.

While the Swiss had to come from a set down, Kvitova's progress was much more serene and included a second-set bagel.

The Australian Open finalist will now face Hsieh Su-wei, while reigning champion Elina Svitolina is up next for Bencic.