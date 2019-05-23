Gavrilova's hopes dashed in Strasbourg

Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia were each taken the distance but battled into the semi-finals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Second seed Sabalenka and fourth seed Garcia are on course for a final meeting this weekend after a pair of three-set victories.

Sabalenka came through a rollercoaster clash with Monica Puig in which she dominated the first and third sets to advance 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Meanwhile, Garcia recovered from an early deficit to defeat Marta Kostyuk 3-6 6-3 6-2 and set up a clash with fellow Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet.

Garcia had trailed the 16 year-old in the second set, too, before staging a recovery to avoid embarrassment.

Paquet dumped out Daria Gavrilova, while Sabalenka will play sixth seed Dayana Yastremska, who saw off Fiona Ferro.

At the Nuremberg Cup , top seed Yulia Putintseva and second seed Katerina Siniakova also needed three sets to reach the last four.

Putintseva will face Sorana Cirstea, while Siniakova takes on Tamara Zidansek