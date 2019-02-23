Delayed flight hinders Stephens

Stephens is set to play at next week's tournament, where she was the champion in 2016, but a combination of a delayed flight and a missed connection left her raging at United Airlines on social media.

Indeed, Stephens was going loco in her attempts to reach Acapulco, as she posted on Twitter: "After a delayed flight, I'm now stuck in Houston with no options for a flight today. @united you're really killing it.

"In what world can you not get me on a flight for over 24 hours??? @united figure it out.

"After allowing me to take a delayed flight (mechanical problems), knowing I would miss my connection, @United is now telling me I won’t reach my destination for another 36 hours (for a 2hr flight) Totally unacceptable! INSANE.

"If I don't make it to Acapulco you can blame @united #Acapulco."

In response to the 2017 US Open champion, United tweeted: "Hi, Sloane. We definitely hear your frustration and apologize [sic] for the added stress in your day. Can you please DM your confirmation number so we can take a closer look into your reservation?"

A later reply added: "Sloane, we are here to help however we can. Please DM your confirmation number so we can take a look into all options, including possible connections."

With the main draw beginning on Tuesday (AEDT) it remains to be seen if Stephens makes it on time.