Barty handed Zvonareva draw at US Open

World No.1 Ash Barty will take on 2010 finalist Vera Zvonareva in the first round of the US Open, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Andy Murray in the men's draw.

Barty could come up against Iga Swiatek in the last eight and Karolina Pliskova if she makes it through to the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Simona Halep's encounter with Camila Giorgi is a mouthwatering first-round match, while defending champion Naomi Osaka returns to grand slam action against former US Open junior champion Marie Bouzkova.

Angelique Kerber could be a tough fourth round opponent for Osaka. Close friends Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens meet in another eye-catching first-round match.

There will be no Serena or Venus Williams at the final Major of the year because of injuries to both.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas and 2012 champion Murray is one of the standout matches in the opening round of the men's draw.

No.1 seed Novak Djokovic will start his quest for a calendar Grand Slam against a qualifier in New York and could face a repeat of the Wimbledon final versus Matteo Berrettini in the last eight.

World No.1 Djokovic, a strong favourite for a record 21st Major title with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer absent because of injury, could do battle with Alexander Zverev at the semi-final stage.

Daniil Medvedev, the No.2 seed, is in the bottom half with Tsitsipas, who he could come up against in the semi-final. Medvedev's first test will come against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

