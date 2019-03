Azarenka eased past fellow Belarusian Vera Lapko in the opening round, setting up a meeting with Williams in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Johanna Konta also came through the first round comfortably, while the in-form Sofia Kenin got a measure of revenge.

Meanwhile, Lauren Davis set up a second-round meeting with Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Premier event.