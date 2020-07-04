The Rebels scored 17 unanswered points and Matt Toomua's third penalty with nine minutes to go brought them to within a point.

However, Will Miller scored the Brumbies' fifth try of the evening with three minutes remaining to ensure the Rebels came up short.

Two penalties from Toomua, who was playing his 100th game for the team, were all the Rebels had to show for their first-half efforts, with Andy Muirhead, Joe Powell and Folau Fainga'a going over to leave the Brumbies in charge.

They led 24-6 when Tom Wright crossed early in the second half, yet the Rebels came roaring back through tries from Jordan Uelese and Dane Haylett-Petty, both of which were converted by Toomua.

Yet a poor lineout from Rebels debutant Efi Maafu was seized upon by the Brumbies, and flanker Miller burrowed over to end any hopes of a comeback.