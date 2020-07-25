Force's hopes of claiming a first victory on its return to the competition looked slim when Tom Wright and man of the match Irae Simone crossed for brilliant length-of-the-field scores inside four minutes at Leichhardt Oval.

Will Miller finished superbly to give the Brumbies a third try early in the second half and Connal McInerney ploughed over from the back of a driving maul 14 minutes from time.

Bayley Kuenzle was successful with two conversion attempts as Dan McKellar's side made it three wins out of three to lead the Reds by four points.

Force is bottom with just one point from its first three matches.