Only two points separate Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic at the top of the SPFL table, ahead of their keenly anticipated derby clash at Celtic Park today.

Watch it LIVE on beIN 1 from 6.40am AEDT

Celtic makes it three!

Reo gem doubles the lead

Gotta love that Ange-ball!

🔥🔥 Ange-ball at its best! @CelticFC is SO CLOSE to a second, only to be denied by a fantastic save! Ange Postecoglou's reaction says it all!



📺 Watch LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/ADzUFcuNGp | #OldFirm #SPFL #CELRAN pic.twitter.com/nc9RWxPneH — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 2, 2022

Celtic hits the front through that man Reo!

⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️ He's done it again! Reo Hatate scores again for his new club and it's GAME ON in the title race! @CelticFC leads @RangersFC 1️⃣-0️⃣



📺 LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & CONNECT | #OldFirm #SPFL #CELRAN



(Brought to you by @bet365_aus) pic.twitter.com/JwTuNFIsTp — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 2, 2022

Line-ups are in