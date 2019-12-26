Socceroos attacker Martin Boyle scored two goals in the opening 31 minutes to propel Hibernian to a 2-0 win over Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

With both clubs occupying the bottom two spots in the Championship half of the SPFL table, pride was the main motivating factor on a glorious Edinburgh day.

After six minutes, Boyle latched onto Scott Allan's lofted cross, firing his villey back across Hearts 'keeper Joel Pereira and into the net.

The slick finish was the 26 year-old's first derby goals in six seasons at Hibs. He waited barely 25 minutes to add the second though, showing composure to hold off the swarming defence, after latching onto another good ball from Allan to make it 2-0.

A lead from which Hearts wasn't able to to recover.