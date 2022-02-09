Rangers down Hibs to keep the heat on Celtic February 9, 2022 23:09 5:28 min Rangers remains one-point off league leader Celtic, thanks to a 2-0 win over out-of-form Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Hibernian Rangers Football SPFL -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal 0:35 min Arteta baffled by bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Premier League: Liverpool v Leicester 1:30 min Arsenal holds on after bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Jota doubles up as Liverpool downs Leicester 2:55 min Rublev outclasses Kwon in Rotterdam 2:27 min Tsitsipas books quarter finals meet with de Minaur 0:58 min McManaman reflects on 'best' call to join Madrid 0:39 min Perth Glory stars baffled by strange decision 0:57 min Palmeiras stars primed for match of a lifetime