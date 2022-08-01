Postecoglou was pleased with his side's dominance as it begun its title defence with a comfortable win in front of a raucous home crowd.

While Celtic enjoyed 68 percent possession and rattled off 16 shots, the Australian manager said he wants more end product from his side.

“Overall, I thought it was okay," Postecoglou said. "We were just a bit wasteful in front of goal and missed some opportunities that we really should have finished off.

“We’ve got goal-scorers in our team from all over the park and I just thought we weren’t as decisive as we should have been.

“We started the game really well and the first half-hour I thought we were really strong and controlled the game. We got a bit slack in the last 10 minutes of the first-half and allowed them to get a bit of hold in the game, although they wasn’t really a threat.”

Stephen Welsh opened the scoring inside the first five minutes for the Hoops, with Jota adding a spectacular second midway through the second half.

😎💥 Jota's STUNNER sealed a rollicking 2-0 win for @CelticFC over @AberdeenFC in front of a heaving Celtic Park crowd... @AaronMooy looked sharp off the bench too 🇦🇺💪🏼 | #CELABE highlights 👉 https://t.co/mZyDWrXO7O pic.twitter.com/WRMSsj070F — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 31, 2022

“Stephen’s been great through pre-season and obviously with Carl being out injured and Moritz only joining us late, he and Cameron have carried the load through pre-season so that’s been important for them to be playing well and be ready to go, and I thought both of them were strong today," Postecoglou said.

“We know Jota has that quality in him and he’s a fantastic talent but he’s one of the ones where I thought in the first-half, especially in the last 15 minutes, went away from what we do, and he needs to make sure that he’s always performing at the levels that we know he can.

“And I thought he addressed that in the second-half. It was much better and he scored a fantastic goal.”