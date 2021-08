In front of more than 24,000 fans, Japanese recruit Kyogo Furuhashi scored a hat-trick as Celtic edged ahead of Rangers on the SPFL table with a dominant 6-0 win over Dundee.

It was Kyogo's fourth goal in five days, having scored in Celtic's 4-2 UEFA Europa League qualifying win over Jabonlec, in a sign the team is starting to adapt to Postecogou's much-vaunted attacking philosophy.

Australia international Tom Rogic, enjoying a rare start, also got on the scoresheet as the Hoops went some way to answering their critics with a powerful display.