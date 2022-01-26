Celtic survives Hearts comeback to close gap on Rangers January 26, 2022 23:29 4:56 min Celtic moved to within four points of Rangers at the top of the SPFL table, with a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Hearts Football SPFL Reo Hatate -Latest Videos 9:35 min AFCON 2021: Mali v Equatorial Guinea 4:56 min Celtic survives Hearts comeback to close gap 9:35 min Equatorial Guinea stuns Gambia to reach last eight 0:30 min Scaloni to miss Argentina's clash with Chile 5:28 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Dundee FC 4:10 min Arfield's kung fu stunner seals Rangers win 4:20 min SPFL: St. Mirren v Aberdeen 5:32 min SPFL: Motherwell v Hibernian 5:54 min SPFL: Dundee United v Ross County 6:34 min AFCON 2021: Cote d'Ivoire v Egypt