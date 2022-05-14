Rogic was substituted in the second half of a match Celtic completely dominated from the outset, much like the bulk of the season under Rogic's coach and fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed the pair was the toast of the Celtic faithful after the celebrations had started in earnest, with Postecoglou making it clear he was only just beginning at the club in an emotional speech to the fans on the pitch after the final whistle.

The Hoops delivered the perfect performance prior to all that, Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis scoring doubles while David Turnbull and Jota added the other goals.

Rogic almost scored a dream goal to sign off from his nine-year spell at Celtic, hitting the post in the first half, but it mattered little as he was given a standing ovation upon being substituted, leaving the field in tears to close out his 273rd and final appearance for the club, for which he has scored plenty of memorable goals.

For Postecoglou, the delivery of the title was something of a redemption after a difficult start to his time at the club, with some critics suggesting he might not last the season as he struggled to put together a sequence of results.

But the former Australia coach's experience and resilience proved to be his best asset, along with a number of key signings that included goal-machine Kyogo, and he made it clear to the fans how grateful he was for the faith they put in him throughout.

"The best on the planet. Unbelievable," he said addressing the crowd after congratulating his players on their achievement.

🇦🇺 Pride of the Park 💚☘️🙌🏻 #AngePostecoglou delivers an emotional speech after @CelticFC thrashes @MotherwellFC 6-0 ahead of picking up the #cinchPrem trophy 📺 Watch his speech IN SPEECH here 👉🏻 https://t.co/fSK3MZjACH pic.twitter.com/Tz7QkHkZpd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 14, 2022

"You've embraced me, you've embraced my family, you've embraced this jumper, and I want everyone to enjoy today. Enjoy the summer, and we'll come back bigger, better, because we never stop."

Celtic finished the season with 29 wins from its 38 matches and 93 points, four clear of fierce rival Rangers, which finished second after claiming the title in 2020-2021 ahead of Postecoglou's arrival.

While losing out to the Australian this season will undoubtedly sting, the blue half of Glasgow did celebrate a win in its final match of the season as well – a 3-1 away victory at Hearts.

Rangers also has a chance to upstage Celtic's title glory if it can deliver a European title in a few days' time. Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who took over as coach after Premiership-winning Steven Gerrard left for Aston Villa, takes his side to Seville on 20 May to face Eintracht Frankfurt from the Bundesliga in the UEFA Europa League.

Victory in that fixture would be just the fillip Rangers needs to head into the 2022-2023 domestic season with something to brag about as it wrestles again for the title with Celtic.