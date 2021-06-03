According to a Football Insider report, Celtic is willing to pay big dollars to release Postecoglou from the Japanese club, before formally unveiling the Australian as its new manager.

The 55 year-old former Socceroos manager led Marinos - part of the City Group's portfolio of clubs - to the domestic title in 2019, becoming the first Australian to achieve the milestone.

He'd previously guided the Australia national team to the Asian Cup title in 2015, having amassed a decorated A-League management portfolio.

In 2019 Postecoglou turned down an opportunity to coach in Greece, a decision that may bear more fruit, with the SPFL glamour club set to announce his signing in the coming days.