Celtic leaves it late to heap pain on Hibs March 19, 2023 00:39 5:32 min Ange Postecoglou's relentless march in the Scottish Premiership continued on Sunday (AEDT), but his side left it late to beat Hibernian 3-0 with two goals inside the final 10 minutes. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial News Celtic Hibernian Football SPFL Ange Postecoglou -Latest Videos 5:02 min Hero Riemann earns Bochum huge win over Liepzig 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v Everton 5:32 min Celtic leaves it late to heap pain on Hibs 5:32 min SPFL: Celtic v Hibernian 5:11 min SPFL: Livingston v Ross County 5:11 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Hearts 5:03 min SPFL: Motherwell v Rangers 4:31 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v St Johnstone 4:52 min SPFL: Dundee United v St Mirren 1:30 min FA Cup: Manchester City v Burnley