Aaron Ramsey gave the Gers a dream start by opening the scoring just three minutes in, but Socceroos star Tom Rogic equalised only four minutes later to silence the vast majority of a raucous capacity crowd.

After weathering an early storm, Celtic was the better side and Carter-Vickers put it in front late in the first half.

Rangers were unable to respond in a second half that was delayed due to broken glass being thrown onto the pitch as Celtic moved six points clear of their fierce Glasgow rivals, with Ange Postecoglou's side also having a superior goal difference with six games to play.

Defending champions Rangers were rewarded for making a blistering start when Calvin Bassey sent Ryan Kent racing clear down the left and the winger's cross was swept in by the onrushing Ramsey.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Rangers hot the front and it's that man Aaron Ramsay starting and finishing the move! Rangers 1-0 Celtic! #RANCEL #OldFirm



📺 Watch via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/sPbBwMS3Fd pic.twitter.com/qpjIqA1a0i — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 3, 2022

Celtic briefly looked like it did not know what had hit it, but it was quickly level, Rogic turning in from close range after Allan McGregor palmed Reo Hatate's shot into his path in the wake of a brilliant run from Callum McGregor.

The Hoops thought Daizen Maeda had been upended by McGregor in the box late in the first half, but Carter-Vickers drilled them into the lead with his left foot as the Gers failed to deal with a free-kick from the left.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ @CelticFC hits the front through @cameroncv2 as the half-time whistle sounds. BREATHLESS stuff at Ibrox! #RANCEL



📺 2nd half coming up LIVE via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/sPbBwMS3Fd



| Brought to you by @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/KOujpqJqet — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 3, 2022

Joe Hart returned after the break to discover broken bottles in his penalty area, but Celtic looked untroubled once the game restarted after a delay of only a few minutes for a clean-up operation.

🤯🤯🤯 Shocking scenes here at Ibrox as officials clear fragments of broken bottles from the pitch, causing a slight delay - 2nd half back underway now! #RANCEL #OldFirm



📺 Watch via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/sPbBwMS3Fd pic.twitter.com/cUw4KovCG3 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 3, 2022

Hart did produce a fine save from Fashion Sakala and a superb reflex stop from McGregor prevented Liel Abada from extending Celtic's lead, but goals from Rogic and Carter-Vickers were enough to secure three precious points for the visitors.