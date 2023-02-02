Celtic crushes Livingston to keep nine-point lead February 2, 2023 02:29 5:39 min Celtic remains nine-points clear atop the Scottish Premiership table after a deserved 3-0 win over Livingston on Thursday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Football SPFL Livingston -Latest Videos 3:38 min Ligue 1: Angers v Ajaccio 3:37 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Brest 3:19 min Ligue 1: Nantes v Marseille 3:33 min Ligue 1: Toulouse v Troyes 5:17 min Balogun hat-trick fires Reims past Lorient 3:23 min Ligue 1: Lille v Clermont 6:28 min Rangers breaks Hearts to keep heat on Celtic 5:39 min Celtic crushes Livingston to keep nine-point lead 5:31 min SPFL: Motherwell v St Johnstone 5:30 min SPFL: Aberdeen v St Mirren