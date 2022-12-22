Celtic beats Livingston to restore nine-point lead December 22, 2022 01:08 6:00 min Celtic restored its nine-point buffer atop the Scottish Premier, with Ange Postecoglou's side getting its 10th-straight league win by beating Livingston 2-1. WATCH the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Celtic Football SPFL Livingston -Latest Videos 6:00 min Celtic beats Livingston to restore nine-point lead 3:00 min Messi reportedly set to extend PSG deal 5:40 min Rashford refuses to dwell on World Cup heartbreak 5:40 min Rashford stunner fires Man United into quarters 6:13 min Charlton stuns Brighton in cup penalty shootout 5:40 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Burnley 5:03 min Slick Forest burns Blackburn in Carabao Cup 3:06 min Galtier lauds Mbappe's swift return to PSG 0:39 min Liverpool eyeing 'new start' after World Cup break 2:34 min Trippier 'delighted' with Southgate staying on