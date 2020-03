With his side leading 1-0 over Edinburgh rival Hibs, Hearts striker Liam Boyce fainted to receive the ball on the edge of the area, leaving it for Bozanic to wrap a left-footed shot around the post and into the goal, leaving the home side's goal-keeper, Ofir Marciano, clutching at air.

Conor Washington's late break-away goal sealed a 3-1 upset over sixth-placed Hibs and lifted Hearts off the bottom of the SPFL table.