The wave of Aussies taking over Scotland

The Scottish Premiership season gets underway on beIN SPORTS this weekend, with fans keen to see how Socceroos star Aaron Mooy gets on at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou, but they’re not the only Aussies to watch in Scotland this season.

Ange Postecoglou – Celtic

Ange Postecoglou is coming off a remarkable year after reclaiming the league title for Celtic in his first season in Glasgow.

The former Socceroos boss silenced his doubters, who questioned whether he had the calibre of resume to manage a club of Celtic’s stature. The former Yokohama F. Marinos boss relied on his intimate knowledge of Japanese football to make some incredible signings, with Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda making an immediate impact at Celtic Park.

Ange has now turned to his own countrymen, with Socceroos legend Harry Kewel joining the coaching staff, while midfielder Aaron Mooy comes in to fill the void left by Celtic’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ Tom Rogic, who left the club at the end of the season.

Harry Kewell – Celtic

Harry Kewell began his coaching career in 2015 with Watford’s under 23’s and went on to coach four more English clubs, including the oldest professional football club in the world, Notts County.

Kewell was brought to Celtic by Postecoglou in June as a first team coach, firming up the Australian contingent at Celtic Park.

Aaron Mooy – Celtic

Aaron Mooy joins Ange Postecoglou’s Aussie revolution at Celtic and will be hoping to endear himself to Celtic fans craving a new wizard of oz, after Tom Rogic left the club at the end of the season.

Mooy is the most accomplished player on this list, and the 31 year-old won’t be intimidated by the bright lights at Celtic Park, having played in the Premier League with Huddersfield and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfield metronome doesn’t like to fuss on the ball, and his quick distribution makes Mooy tailored to the ‘Ange ball’ Celtic plays.

Aziz Behich – Dundee United FC

An accomplished defender with experience in the Turkish Super Lig and Eredivisie, Aziz Behich should slot straight into the starting XI after his move to Dundee United FC was confirmed on Thursday.

Very excited and honoured to have joined @dundeeunitedfc Can’t wait to get started with this great club! Thank you for the warm welcome 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/Heh8ciPsIB — Aziz Behich (@AzizBehich) July 27, 2022

The 31 year-old arrives at Dundee one week after fellow countrymen Mark Birighitti, who returned to Europe after three seasons at Central Coast Mariners.

Mark Birighitti – Dundee United FC

Dundee United FC has turned its attention down under, signing two Australians in the last seven days in Behich and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

Birghitti has plenty of experience both in the A-League and Europe, where he had spells with Swansea and NAC Breda.

The Perth native is set to have the first crack at the starting spot in goals for Jack Ross’s side.

Phillip Cancar DF – Livingston

Phillip Cancar has been a regular representative for the Young Socceroos, but never made a first team appearance for Western Sydney Wanderers in his two years with the club.

The 21 year-old defender joined St. Mirren on a two-year deal at the start of July and will be looking for first team opportunities under Stephen Robinson this season.

Cameron Devlin MF – Hearts

Devlin hopped between A-League clubs before a move to Newcastle Jets in June 2021, which lasted one month before the defensive midfielder earned a surprise move to Scotland with Heart of Midolthian.

The 24 year-old was a regular in Robbie Nielson’s side last season, with 25 league appearances and he will be hoping for more regular game time to showcase his skills again this season.

Kye Rowles – Hearts

Another young Aussie gem to have honed his skills at Central Coast Mariners, Kye Rowes heads to Hearts on a high after helping the Socceroos seal a place at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The central defender has shone in Australia, named in the A-League All Stars team last year and he will have a familiar face at Hearts in Socceroos team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson.

Nathaniel Atkinson – Hearts

Nathaniel Atkinson needed little adjusting to European football, with the right-back making 15 league appearances for Hearts in his first season in Scotland.

Atkinson’s form for Hearts earned him a call-up to the Socceroos squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, and he will be hoping to start the new season strong to earn himself a seat on the plane to Qatar.

Lewis Miller – Hibernian

Lewis Miller has been touted as a star for the future, with the 21 year-old a key member of the Central Coast Mariners starting XI last season.

The right-back was poised to join Dwight Yorke’s Macarthur FC in the off-season, having signed a pre-contract, until Scottish giant Hibernian swooped in and snapped up the Olyroos ace.

With adequate support and opportunities at Hibernian, Miller could light up the Scottish top flight for years to come.

Dylan McGowan DF – Kilmarnock

Like his brother Ryan, Dylan McGowan cut his teeth in the Heart of Midolthian youth academy, before being promoted to the first team.

After leaving hearts in 2014 McGowan played for Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers before returning to Scotland with Kilmarnock last season, where he has established himself as a regular starter.

Ryan Mcgowan – St Johnstone

Ryan McGowan will line up for his sixth Scottish club after joining St Johnstone on a two-year deal. There will be a sibling showdown when McGowan takes on Kilmarnock, where brother Dylan plays.

Keanu Baccus – St Mirren

Keanu Baccus gets his first crack at Europe after ascending the ranks at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Baccus’s dream move to Scotland was delayed by visa issues, with the 24 year-old only arriving in Scotland last week, despite signing for the club in June.

A public admirer of Celtic recruit Aaron Mooy, Baccus will get the chance to come face to face with his fellow Australian when the clubs meet on 18 September.

Ryan Strain – St Mirren

Ryan Strain was a breakout star for Adelaide United, earning himself a move to Israeli powerhouse Maccabi Haifa, but the 25 year-old struggled for regular playing time with nine league appearances last season.

Strain followed the well-trodden path of Aussies to Scotland in June, joining St Mirren on a two-year deal.