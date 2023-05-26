Postecoglou focused on Celtic amid Spurs links

WATCH Celtic v Aberdeen LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

Postecoglou has been installed as the favourite to take over as Tottenham Hotspur manager with most bookmakers – alongside former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers – after reported Spurs target Arne Slot pledged his future to Feyenoord.

Reports in England claim the former Australia head coach has become a primary target for the Premier League club but the situation is not new to Postecoglou after a season of speculation.

Speaking ahead of getting the Scottish Premiership trophy after Saturday’s game against Aberdeen, Postecoglou said of the reports: “I’m aware of it because everyone keeps asking me about it.

“It’s happened in the past, I have been pretty clear it’s just not the way I think and work.

“My priority right now is just making sure we have a special day on Saturday and we have a cup final coming up in a week’s time.

“I’m not going to sit there and get distracted by things that are kind of fascinating for other people rather than myself.

“That’s where my focus is and where it will continue to be. We have had a fantastic season and we have an opportunity to make it a really special one.”

Celtic will win the treble if it beats Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final but Postecoglou will quickly move on to the next challenge rather than thinking he has done it all.

“That doesn’t really change,” he said. “There is always stuff to achieve. As a football club we have the responsibility to deliver success and play football a certain way.

“Just because we won the double last year doesn’t mean we came into this year thinking, okay, we don’t have to be as strong. We had to be stronger.

“The challenge is always there, irrespective of what we have achieved so far.

“And if ever you kind of lose that focus then you probably find yourself out of a job because that’s the demands this football club places on the people who represent it.

“We have a chance to win a cup final and make it a special year and next year we all start on zero again and the opportunity is there to try and improve and be stronger for what’s ahead.”

Celtic has only taken one point from three games since clinching the title and Postecoglou is keen to ensure it puts on a show before lifting silverware.

“It’s a special day, it makes it all real when you get that trophy and get the chance to lift it, you’re champions,” he said.

“We want to make it a great day in terms of enjoying every aspect of it including the game itself.

“The boys are determined to put on a good performance and hopefully make it a great afternoon.

“We have had a couple of poor performances and results and whilst there have been reasons for that, me being the person responsible for it by changing the team, it doesn’t mean the players aren’t disappointed that they haven’t been able to perform to the levels they want.

“Saturday is the last opportunity we get to do it in the league so we are going in there to play with the same sort of intensity and tempo that we usually do.”

Right-back Alistair Johnston is set for a comeback from injury but Aaron Mooy and Sead Haksabanovic will miss out.

On Johnston, who suffered a leg knock in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers, Postecoglou said: “He is good to go. He will play on Saturday and if he gets through that then we will see for the cup final.

“Aaron Mooy is still struggling with a back complaint so he will miss out and is probably a doubt for cup the final.

“Sead, who came off the other night, is not as bad as we thought. He will miss Saturday but we think he has a good chance for the cup final which is good for him and good for the group.”