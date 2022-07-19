Mooy joins Ange's Aussie revolution at Celtic

Most recently, Mooy has been playing in China with Shanghai Port, but the 31 year-old has experienced Scottish football, having played for St Mirren from 2010-2012.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was pleased to reunite with Mooy, having coached the midfielder during his time as Socceroos boss.

“I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level," Postecoglou said.

Mooy joins the growing Australian contingent at Celtic, with Socceroos legend Harry Kewell part of Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff.