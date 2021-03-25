Celtic's Brown lands Aberdeen player-coach role

The long-serving midfielder has made over 600 appearances in a hugely successful career for the Hoops since his move from Hibernian in 2007, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups with the Glasgow giant.

🔴 Former Scotland captain Scott Brown signs pre-contract with Aberdeen in player-coach role.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 25, 2021

Former Scotland skipper Brown, 35, is coming to the end of his time at Celtic Park, though, after agreeing terms on a two-year deal with Aberdeen in a new era under Stephen Glass.

"There is no doubt I had a lot to deliberate when deciding my next steps, particularly after enjoying fourteen successful years at Celtic," he said.

"However, the opportunity to join Aberdeen, a club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen now at the helm, was one I couldn't pass up.

"Once this season concludes, I'm looking forward to joining Stephen, the playing and coaching staff and everyone at Aberdeen FC. I am totally committed to the challenge that lies ahead in meeting the ambitions of the club and its fans.

"I still feel I have got a lot to give, not only on the pitch, but in a broader capacity as I embark on my coaching journey. I will be relentless in my quest for success for Aberdeen."

Glass was named as Dons manager on Tuesday after the dismissal of Derek McInnes.