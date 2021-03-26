Wales won the Six Nations title after closest rival France slumped to a 27-23 defeat to Scotland in Paris.

Wales are the 2021 #GuinnessSixNations Champions! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Hir yw pob ymaros, ond Cymru yw'r Pencampwyr! 🏆#HWFN pic.twitter.com/MkzCC6fafF — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 26, 2021

Les Bleus had to score four tries or more and win by a margin of at least 21 points to end their 11-year wait for the title, but they were denied in a pulsating final match of the tournament on a rainy evening.

France led 13-10 at half-time courtesy of a Brice Dulin score after Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe's somewhat contentious opening try at the Stade de France.

Damian Penaud scored a classy second France try early in the second half, but David Cherry touched down on the hour mark to put Scotland back in front and leave Les Bleus' title hopes hanging by a thread.

Swan Rebbadj's try gave Fabien Galthie's side the lead once again before Russell, who booted 10 points, was shown a red card for making contact with Dulin's neck with his arm.

France then had Baptiste Serin sent to the sin bin and there was a stunning twist with the clock in the red, as Van der Merwe claimed a decisive double to give Scotland a first win in Paris since 1999.