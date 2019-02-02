Joe Schmidt's side started the defence of its title as the firm favourite to retain it, but the 2018 Grand Slam winner was beaten for the first time on home soil since losing to New Zealand in November 2016.

Jonny May set the tone by scoring inside two minutes and Elliot Daly took advantage of a mistake from Jacob Stockdale to add another after Cian Healy had touched down for Ireland.

The lively Slade crossed twice for Eddie Jones' side and Owen Farrell scored 12 points with the boot as Ireland's 12-match winning run at Aviva Stadium came to a juddering halt.

A second Johnny Sexton penalty and late converted John Cooney try and were all Ireland could muster after the interval as it was outplayed by a hugely impressive England side.