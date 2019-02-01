The stage is set in Dublin for two of the world’s top four teams as England heads to the Aviva Stadium determined to stop a rampaging Ireland side.

England will take some confidence from the fact it boasts the better record in Ireland. But Joe Schmidt’s men are coming into the Six Nations buoyed by their history-making first ever home win over the All Blacks, in November.

England will be desperate to make amends for a horror 2018 Six Nations Campaign, where Eddie Jones’ men lost their last three matches to finish fifth and their very first test on Sunday morning (AEDT) could be their toughest.

Key stats – Ireland v England

FOUR

Number of home games Ireland has won over England in their last five.

NINE

Margin by which Ireland beat England during last season's Six Nations grand slam run.

133

Number of times the rivals have faced off. England has 76 wins, Ireland 49 and there have been eight draws.

SIX

Number of consecutive games Ireland has won heading into the tournament. Joe Schmidt's men have won 18 of their last 19 games.

ONE

England’s only loss in its last six matches came with in a one-point defeat to the All Blacks

38

England is the most successful team in Six Nations history, with 38 titles

29

Ireland has 29 Six Nations wooden spoons, more than any other nation.

Six Nations fixtures (All times in AEDT)

Week 1

Saturday 2 February: France v Wales, 7am beIN 3

Sunday 3 February: Scotland v Italy, 1.15am beIN 3

Sunday 3 February: Ireland v England, 3.45am beIN 3

Week 2

Sunday 10 February: Scotland v Ireland, 1.15am beIN 3

Sunday 10 February: Italy v Wales, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 11 February: England v France, 2am beIN 3

Week 3

Sunday 24 February: France v Scotland, 1.15am beIN 3

Sunday 24 February: Wales v England, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 25 February: Italy v Ireland, 2am beIN 3

Week 4

Sunday 10 March: Scotland v Wales, 1.15am beIN 3

Sunday 10 March: England v Italy, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 11 March: Ireland v France, 2am beIN 3

Week 5