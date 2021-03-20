MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Both sides were out of contention to win the competition heading into the final round of fixtures, but it was Ireland that claimed a third win in a row thanks to first-half tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan.

England was given an opportunity to launch a comeback 17 minutes from time when 26-6 behind, as Bundee Aki was dismissed for a high tackle on Billy Vunipola.

Yet despite Ben Youngs crossing over almost instantly, plus Jonny May adding a late second after Conor Murray was sin-binned, Ireland comfortably saw things through to earn a first win over England in five Tests.

England was forced into a late back-line re-jig as Ollie Lawrence replaced the injured Max Malins, but it settled quickly and took the lead through an early Owen Farrell penalty.

Sexton slotted over three points to level things up, with the home side ahead four minutes later thanks to Earls's impressive score.

Conan out-jumped Tom Curry at a lineout and popped the ball to Earls, who found a gap and jinked his way past a couple of opponents for his second try of the tournament.

It was the seventh Test running where England had conceded the first try and, while Farrell did reply with another penalty, Sexton restored Ireland's seven-point lead with one of his own.

Andy Farrell's Ireland then tightened its grip on the contest before half-time, the recalled Conan applying the finish to a patient move.

England was given a lifeline when Earls had a try ruled out for Cian Healy's knock-on in the build-up, though Sexton split the sticks after an earlier infringement.

The five-eighth nailed another kick with an hour played but, just when it looked to be plain sailing for Ireland, referee Mathieu Raynal deemed Aki's challenge on Vunipola to be worthy of dismissal.

Youngs charged over when played in by Jamie George to potentially set up a tense finale, only for the impressive Sexton to keep the hosts comfortably clear with two more penalties.

May went outside his man to restore some pride for England in the final stages, at which point Ireland were down to 13 men after Murray was shown a yellow card, but there was to be no late twist.