Wales v Scotland to go ahead: WRU

The UK Government said on Friday (AEDT) it was not yet necessary to postpone major sporting fixtures, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring there was "no medical reason at the moment to ban such events".

Wales's home fixture at Principality Stadium is the only remaining match on the weekend's Six Nations schedule, after COVID-19 issues led to the postponement of Italy versus England and France's clash with Ireland.

However, it appears there will be action in Cardiff, with supporters told there will be "enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation" available.

"The Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] has confirmed tomorrow's Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Principality Stadium will go ahead as planned," a statement from the WRU read.

"WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly government minister for health and social services Vaughan Gething, who provided much needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

"Throughout the WRU board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

"Enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day. In addition supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus."