Smith recalled to England squad for France clash

The fly-half was not part of England's training camp in Brighton after being omitted from the squad by Steve Borthwick.

Smith instead played for Harlequins in the 40-5 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on Sunday (AEDT), setting up two tries in an impressive display.

After getting some valuable minutes under his belt at club level, Smith is firmly in Red Rose coach Borthwick's plans for the visit of France on Sunday (AEDT).

Joe Heyes also returned to England's extended squad while the uncapped Cadan Murley was included on the list.

📋 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘



Steve Borthwick has selected a 36-player squad for England’s game against France in the #GuinnessSixNations on Saturday (KO 4.45pm).@O2 | #WearTheRose | #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/0NRH5GQl3J — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 5, 2023

Borthwick is scheduled to announce his 23-man matchday squad on Tuesday as England attempts to keep its slim Six Nations title hopes alive.

A loss to Scotland in the opening fixture of Borthwick's reign before wins over Italy and Wales have England within five points of leader Ireland.

Full England squad:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.