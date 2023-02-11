Scotland turns on the style in Murrayfield rout

Having lost to Wales in the second round in 2021 and 2022, Gregor Townsend's side had little trouble in ending that run at Murrayfield, despite the early loss of Stuart Hogg to a head injury.

Warren Gatland had won his previous 10 Six Nations matches against Scotland while in charge of Wales, and matters might have been different for the visitor had Rio Dyer finished a routine chance.

Scotland made its luck count, Kyle Steyn twice combining with Finn Russell, who claimed another assist as Matt Fagerson rounded off the scoring after Blair Kinghorn's superb try had sealed the bonus point.

A pair of Russell penalties put Scotland 6-0 up inside 15 minutes before George Turner bundled his way through – the game's first try awarded after a TMO check.

Turner made a costly error three minutes later, with the hooker sin-binned for a high lunge on George North, and Wales captain Ken Owens swiftly made his side's numerical advantage count with Dan Biggar adding the extras.

Dyer looked sure to claim Wales' second try on the stroke of half-time but fumbled with the line at his mercy.

Wales sustained the pressure after the restart but Hogg's replacement Kinghorn relieved the stress on Scotland's line with a superb break, and the host soon restored its cushion – Russell brilliantly picking a gap before flicking a backhand to Steyn two yards out.

The Russell-Steyn combination was on song again before the hour, with the winger latching onto a pinpoint cross-field kick to dive over in the corner as Scotland capitalised on Liam Williams' booking.

Kinghorn capped off a sublime team move to ensure Scotland joined Ireland at the top of the standings, with Fagerson adding further gloss in the final minutes.