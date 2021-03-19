Russell free to face France in Six Nations

WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Five-eighth Russell was at risk of missing the re-scheduled fixture as it falls outside World Rugby's Test window.

The game was postponed from 29 February (AEDT) to next Saturday (AEDT) after Les Bleus had registered 16 cases of COVID-19 in its squad.

Fabien Galthie's men cannot win the Grand Slam after losing to England last weekend, but they can still win the championship for the first time since 2010 if they claim bonus-point wins over Wales this Sunday (AEDT) and then Scotland next weekend.

Some Scotland players, including captain Stuart Hogg, are doubts for the fixture. Hogg plays for English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs.

However, Galthie will have a full-strength squad to pick from after an agreement between the Top 14 sides and the French Rugby Federation.