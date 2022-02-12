LaLiga
Late Biggar drop goal gives Wales lift-off

Dan Biggar's drop goal on his 100th Test appearance gave Wales' Six Nations title defence lift-off as it battled to a 20-17 victory over Scotland at Principality Stadium.

Wayne Pivac's side was thrashed 29-7 by Ireland in its opener but dug deep to edge out Scotland, which was seeking back-to-back wins after beating England last week.

Darcy Graham and Tom Francis crossed over in a first half that ended level and it remained all square at 17-17 late on as Biggar and Finn Russell kicked four penalties apiece.

A big moment arrived 12 minutes from time when Russell was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and, while Wales could not add another try, Biggar's boot two minutes later proved decisive.

Biggar punished slow-starting Scotland by kicking over a couple of early penalties, but the visitors soon got going and scored the first try with 11 minutes played.

Graham outmuscled Louis Rees-Zammit to ground the ball in the corner after collecting a looping pass from Russell towards the right.

Russell was unable to add the extras but slotted over three penalties, either side of one from Biggar, to give Scotland a five-point advantage.

But the hosts were on level terms at half-time thanks to just a second try in Wales colours for Francis, who grounded after his side drove to the line from a lineout.

Russell and Biggar continued their kicking battle in the second half to ensure the sides remained all square heading into a tense finale.

Alex Cuthbert had a try ruled out for being in touch but referee Nic Berry and TMO {television match official} adjudged that Russell was not in a position to catch the ball in the build-up when knocking on.

Russell was subsequently yellow-carded and Wales ramped up the pressure, culminating in Biggar slotting over a three pointer, rather than going for the line, which proved the right call as Wales held on for victory.

