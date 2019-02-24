Six Nations
Ireland overcomes Italy scare for bonus-point win

Ireland was given a Six Nations scare by Italy but the defending champion fought back in the second half to claim an attritional 26-16 bonus-point win at Stadio Olimpico.

Vibrant Italy was sensing a sensational victory when it led 16-12 at half-time in Rome, Edoardo Padovani and Luca Morisi crossing after tries from Quinn Roux and Jacob Stockdale.

The Azzurri were unable to prevent a 20th consecutive defeat in the tournament against head coach Conor O'Shea's country of birth, as scores from Keith Earls and Conor Murray spared Ireland's blushes.

A hard-fought second successive triumph moves the holder up to third place, three points adrift of leader Wales with two matches remaining.

Italy was hugely impressive in a first half which included two Tommaso Allan penalties, but ran out of steam in the second as Ireland ground it down.

