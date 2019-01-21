Henderson sidelined again ahead of Six Nations

Ireland appears set to be without Iain Henderson for the start of its Six Nations title defence after Ulster confirmed the lock will be out for "several weeks" with a finger injury.

Second-rower Henderson was hurt during the 14-13 European Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers at the weekend having only just returned to action following thumb surgery.

Ulster confirmed in a statement that the latest injury is not related to the thumb that was operated on in December, though the setback suffered by the forward is a blow for Ireland ahead of this year's Six Nations.

Joe Schmidt's squad opes its campaign against England in Dublin on 2 February before travelling to Edinburgh to face Scotland the following weekend.

The defending champion was already certain to be without versatile forward Tadhg Beirne for its first two fixtures due to a knee injury, with Quinn Roux drafted into the squad as a replacement.