Grand Slam still on as Les Bleus fend off Wales

Coach Fabien Galthie's team was pushed hard by last season's Six Nations champion, and it was its tenacity more than its flowing rugby that secured the victory.

The only try of the contest came from Anthony Jelonch in the first half, with Wales unable to breach its opponent's tryline.

It means France will welcome England to Stade de France in eight days' time for 'Le Crunch', with a first Grand Slam since 2010 in its sights.

France snatched a third-minute lead through Melvyn Jaminet's penalty after an infringement by Josh Navidi, but Wales was swiftly back on terms when captain Dan Biggar drilled a confident reply.

Jelonch's second international try arrived in the ninth minute as France's snappy running rugby brought early reward, with the flanker the man to dash in on the left wing.

Jaminet booted the extras, and Wales, which lost Tomos Williams to an early injury, struggled to contain the blue shirts for a spell, until a Biggar penalty closed the gap.

With 10 wins in its past 11 Six Nations games at Principality Stadium, Wales was not giving this up early and began to impose pressure on the France tryline.

The hosts lost Gareth Thomas to a head blow and were twice penalised after getting close to France's posts.

But Wales's luck changed with the award of a penalty in front, which Biggar drove through the uprights to snip France's lead to one point at the break.

Jaminet nudged France into a four-point lead once more with another penalty, but the game remained in the balance, the vaunted visitors struggling to put it away.

Jonathan Davies fumbled as Wales looked to go for the line down the left, but still the home side kept pressing.

Jaminet missed a late chance to boost France's lead when his long-range kick drifted wide, but Wales could not take advantage of that let-off.