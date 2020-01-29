England loses Cowan-Dickie for France opener

Exeter hooker Cowan-Dickie pulled out of the group for "family reasons", team officials confirmed, with Saracens's Jack Singleton called up to take his place.

England has been training in Portugal's Algarve region ahead of the campaign.

With Cowan-Dickie unavailable, Saracens's Jamie George and uncapped Bath star Tom Dunn will contest the number two jersey, with Singleton in as cover.

George started in England's last match, the Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa in November.

England's clash with Les Bleus in Paris is the final match of the first weekend of the championship, with Sunday (AEDT) seeing Wales play Italy and Ireland hosting Scotland.