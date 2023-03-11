Les Bleus crossed three times in the first half and led by 24 points at the midway point – the biggest half-time margin any side has had over England in the tournament.

The visiting side added four more tries after the restart, with Thibaud Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud helping themselves to two tries apiece, while Thomas Ramos – who started the rout – finished with 23 points.

📺 Enjoy every single try from Twickenham 🍿



Full highlights ⬇️#ENGvFRA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/Md8Vlkdfgw — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 11, 2023

A famous victory moves France level on points with Ireland, which is away at Scotland on Monday (AEDT), while England's campaign is effectively over with one round of games to go.

France was up and running inside five minutes after a rapid break as Ethan Dumortier fed Ramos to touch down and subsequently add the extras.

Ramos added to his tally from a penalty and Flament found a gap to power over soon after as France took complete control.

Marcus Smith temporarily reduced the deficit, only for Ramos to add another penalty of his own, before Ollivon smashed through Smith on the line to add to England's pain.

England looked dejected when Ramos converted again, but the home side started the second half well and, after Max Malins had one ruled out, Freddie Steward used his power to dot down.

Any hope of a miraculous comeback was ended eight minutes later when Ramos knocked a kick over the top into the path of Flament to race through.

The bonus point was secured at that stage but France was far from finished with Ollivon alert at the breakdown – unlike England's players – to reach over and double his try count.

Penaud touched down under the posts and there was still time to add another try – France's seventh of the day – in one of England's darkest rugby days.