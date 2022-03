Les Bleus captain Dupont led the way in Saint-Denis with a superb second-half try to help Fabien Galthie's side end a 12-year wait for an 18th championship and sixth of the Six Nations era.

Victory over England put France ahead of Ireland in the final standings after consecutive runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2021 saw it miss out on the top prize.

A year out from a home Rugby World Cup, France looks the team to beat in Europe, while questions will be asked of England ahead to those finals.