Balotelli scores four minutes into Monza debut

Former Milan and Manchester City forward Balotelli signed for Monza - owned by ex-Rossoneri chief Silvio Berlusconi - earlier this month until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made his second-tier bow on Thursday (AEDT), lining up alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, another former Milan man, from the start at home to the league leader.

And Balotelli needed just three minutes and 53 seconds to get on the scoresheet as he turned in Carlos Augusto's cross with the first shot of the match and his first touch.

Balotelli has played in the top flight in Italy, England and France but only in Ligue 1, with Nice in 2016, had he previously netted on his debut in a new league.