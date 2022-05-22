The Rossoneri secured their first Scudetto for 11 years with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season, finishing two points clear of city rival Inter.

All three goals came in the first half at the Mapei Stadium on Monday, Olivier Giroud scoring twice before Franck Kessie got in the act for rampant Milan.

The outstanding Rafael Leao laid on all three goals as a huge contingent of Milan fans partied in Reggio Emilia, where they moved level with Inter's tally of being crowned champions of Italy 19 times.

🍾👑 @Ibra_official claims another #SerieA winner's medal with @acmilan in the only way he can – with some bubbly and a cigar 🥳. Full report on the title win here 👉🏻 https://t.co/AqCFwmr8W9 | #ACMilan #SassuoloMilan pic.twitter.com/6nlMfUf8Wh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 22, 2022

It was Ibrahimovic who took centre stage during the trophy presentation ceremony, coming out of the tunnel smoking a cigar and swigging champagne.

The 40-year-old had a goal disallowed for offside against Leao after he came on to replace Giroud in the second half of what could be his final appearance for the club.

Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the end of the month and he could be on the move once again.

While he has not lit up San Siro this season due to injury problems, if the legendary Swede's Milan career is over, it seems only right that he departs on a such a high note resembling a rock star.