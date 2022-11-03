The Slovakia captain joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2017 and has since emerged as one of their standout performers.

Centre-back Skriniar was one of the key figures during the club's run to the 2020-2021 Serie A title, but he was involved in a transfer saga earlier this year, with Paris Saint-Germain pursuing his services.

The defender stayed on, but his contract expires at the end of the season. Zanetti, who spent 19 years as a player with Inter, is keen for Skriniar to commit his long-term future to the club.

"I often speak with the boys and Skriniar has a very important profile for how he approaches the culture of work," Zanetti said. "I was like that in the past: speaking little, showing a lot.

"I hope he will stay with us for a long time. When I arrived in Milan, Inter was the best choice for me, and I spent my entire career here."

Zanetti further suggested Skriniar could come to regret a departure if he chooses not to renew, drawing on his own experiences of former colleagues who left the club.

"Many of my team-mates during my career decided to change teams. With time, they confessed to me it was a big mistake to leave Inter," Zanetti said.

Inter lost its last match of the Champions League group stage to Bayern Munich this week, but it qualified for the last-16 stage regardless following Barcelona's poor campaign.

Simone Inzaghi's team will next play Juventus on Sunday, before games against Bologna and Atalanta wrap up their year ahead of the mid-season break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.