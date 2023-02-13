Simone Inzaghi's side had won seven of nine games across all competitions in an impressive start to 2023, but drew a blank at Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Dejan Stankovic's host offered little in attack throughout, with Inter's 13 first-half attempts in a one-sided contest going unrewarded before a similarly dominant second period.

The Nerazzurri were unable to find the required breakthrough, however, with the stalemate leaving Inter trailing Napoli by 15 points and leading the chasing pack for second by just three.

Emil Audero parried away a thumping Romelu Lukaku effort and Hakan Calhanoglu drilled narrowly wide as Inter dictated the opening proceedings.

Matteo Darmian blazed just over after Lautaro Martinez inexplicably failed to connect from close range, before Robin Gosens went close with a headed attempt as Inzaghi's visitors failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance.

Manolo Gabbiadini dragged a rare Sampdoria opportunity off target after the interval, albeit Inter continued to monopolise possession in search of an elusive opener.

Audero thwarted a stinging Calhanoglu effort before the Turkey international curled just the wrong side of the goalkeeper's left post as Sampdoria hung on for an unlikely point against the in-form Inter.

The Sampdoria goalkeeper tipped over a long-range Francesco Acerbi drive before Martinez somehow failed to convert a last-minute scramble inside the area as Inter were unable to find a deserved late winner.