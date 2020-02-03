Antonio Conte's side had drawn its three previous league outings and, with leader Juventus defeating Fiorentina 3-0 earlier in the day, appeared in danger of losing further ground in the title race.

However, after a scoreless first half, Lukaku's brace moved Inter back above Lazio and into second place, three points behind the reigning champion.

January additions Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses were handed their full debuts by Conte while teenager Sebastiano Esposito filled in up front for the suspended Lautaro Martinez.