The Bianconeri romped to an eighth consecutive league title last term and will face an early test of their credentials under new head coach Maurizio Sarri – Napoli boss until 2018 – when Carlo Ancelotti takes his side to Allianz Stadium on 2 September (AEST).
That day will also see the first Rome derby of the season, with Lazio and Roma facing off at Stadio Olimpico.
The first Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter is scheduled for 23 September, with the reverse fixture lined up for 10 February.
In November, Juventus faces a Turin derby against Torino and a home clash against AC Milan.
Following the winter break between December 23 and January 5, Napoli hosts Inter and Juventus meets Roma in the capital in January before the season comes to an eye-catching close on 25 May.
Juve host Roma, Inter travel to Atalanta – who finished third last season – and Napoli take on Lazio at the San Paolo on what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.
All fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.
Serie A 2019-2020 key fixtures (AEST):
2 September
- Juventus v Napoli
- Lazio v Roma
23 September
- Milan v Inter
7 October
- Inter v Juventus
4 November
- Torino v Juventus
11 November
- Juventus v Milan
25 November
- Milan v Napoli
9 December
- Lazio v Juventus
16 December
- Genoa v Sampdoria
--
6 January
- Napoli v Inter
13 January
- Roma v Juventus
27 January
- Napoli v Juventus
- Roma v Lazio
10 February
- Inter v AC Milan
2 March
- Juventus v Inter
6 April
- Juventus v Torino
12 April
- Milan v Juventus
20 April
- Napoli v Milan
27 April
- Juventus v Lazio
4 May
- Sampdoria v Genoa
25 May
- Juventus v Roma