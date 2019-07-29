The Bianconeri romped to an eighth consecutive league title last term and will face an early test of their credentials under new head coach Maurizio Sarri – Napoli boss until 2018 – when Carlo Ancelotti takes his side to Allianz Stadium on 2 September (AEST).

That day will also see the first Rome derby of the season, with Lazio and Roma facing off at Stadio Olimpico.

The first Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter is scheduled for 23 September, with the reverse fixture lined up for 10 February.

In November, Juventus faces a Turin derby against Torino and a home clash against AC Milan.

Following the winter break between December 23 and January 5, Napoli hosts Inter and Juventus meets Roma in the capital in January before the season comes to an eye-catching close on 25 May.

Juve host Roma, Inter travel to Atalanta – who finished third last season – and Napoli take on Lazio at the San Paolo on what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.

All fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.

Serie A 2019-2020 key fixtures (AEST):

2 September

Juventus v Napoli

Lazio v Roma

23 September

Milan v Inter

7 October

Inter v Juventus

4 November

Torino v Juventus

11 November

Juventus v Milan

25 November

Milan v Napoli

9 December

Lazio v Juventus

16 December

Genoa v Sampdoria

6 January

Napoli v Inter

13 January

Roma v Juventus

27 January

Napoli v Juventus

Roma v Lazio

10 February

Inter v AC Milan

2 March

Juventus v Inter

6 April

Juventus v Torino

12 April

Milan v Juventus

20 April

Napoli v Milan

27 April

Juventus v Lazio

4 May

Sampdoria v Genoa

25 May