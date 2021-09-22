Stefano Pioli rung the changes following the draw with Juventus on Sunday and the Rossoneri endured a frustrating evening until Hernandez set up Brahim Diaz for the opening goal midway through the second half.

Neither side had registered a shot on target until Diaz volleyed home from point-blank range at San Siro on Thursday (AEST), but Hernandez added a second goal to seal all three points.

Victory for Milan continued its impressive start to the Serie A season despite being depleted by injuries, with this their fourth win out of five matches without defeat.