Juventus missed a chance to clinch its ninth successive Serie A title as it succumbed to a shock 2-1 loss to Udinese.

Inter's goalless draw with Fiorentina opened the door for Juve to secure the Scudetto with a win at the Dacia Arena but it was unable to oblige.

Matthijs de Ligt put the Bianconeri on the path to glory towards the end of a tepid first half before Ilija Nestorovski's excellent diving header restored parity in the 52nd minute.

Juve pushed for a winner but Seko Fofana's brilliant stoppage-time finish at the end of a lung-busting run ensured the champagne was kept on ice for Maurizio Sarri's men.