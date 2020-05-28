WATCH the Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Serie A season is set to resume from 20 June, Italy's sports minister has confirmed.

Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Following a meeting with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to return next month.

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week.