Torino's meeting with Parma at the Stadio Olimpico on 20 June will be the first Serie A game since the league was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That will be the first of four outstanding games in hand to be played over that weekend, with the next round of fixtures starting on 23 June (AEST).

All kick-off times for games up to and including matchday 35, which will take place from July 21-23, have been set, with weekend fixtures scheduled for 17:15, 19:30 and 21:45 local time (15:15, 17:30 and 19:45 GMT) to avoid the intense afternoon heat during the Italian summer.

There will be just six days between June 20 and July 23 without at least one Serie A fixture.

All games on the final day of the season are provisionally scheduled to kick-off at 21:45, though this could be split into different blocks depending on the situation in the table.

Defending champion Juventus sits one point clear of Lazio at the summit with 12 games remaining, and the pair will meet in a potentially pivotal match at the Allianz Stadium on 21 July.

Italy's domestic season is expected to restart with the second legs of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on June 13, though only a June 17 date for the final has been officially confirmed.

It is expected that the Champions League and Europa League will resume in August.

Selected confirmed Serie A fixtures (all times in AEST)

29 June, 1:15am – Milan v Roma

3 July, 3:30am – Atalanta v Napoli

5 July, 1:15am – Juventus v Torino

5 July, 5:45am – Lazio v Milan

6 July, 5:45am – Napoli v Roma

8 July, 5:45am – Milan v Juventus

12 July, 5:45am – Juventus v Atalanta

13 July, 5:45am – Napoli v Milan

20 July, 5:45am – Roma v Inter

21 July, 5:45am – Juventus v Lazio